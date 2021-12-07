Rumour Has It: Liverpool eyeing Dybala, Madrid identify Modric successor

London, December 7: For so long, Paulo Dybala has been tipped to extend his Juventus contract.
However, Dybala is yet to put pen to paper as his current deal winds down.
Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation and are ready to pounce.
TOP STORY – DYBALA EMERGES AS LIVERPOOL TARGET
Liverpool are interested in signing soon-to-be Juventus free agent Paulo Dybala, according to Calciomercato.
Dybala is out of contract at the end of the season and while there have been negotiations, the Juve star is yet to re-sign in Turin.
The situation has reportedly alerted Premier League giants Liverpool.
ROUND-UP
- El Nacional claims Real Madrid are eyeing Rennes sensation Lovro Majer as the successor to fellow Croatian Luka Modric at the Santiago Bernabeu. Modric is out of contract at season's end and has been linked with Premier League champions Manchester City.
- Ousmane Dembele wants to rebuild his career away from Barcelona, reports Mundo Deportivo. The Frenchman has been linked with Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham and Chelsea.
- United forward Edinson Cavani is an option for Barca as they look to bolster their attack, says Mundo Deportivo. Basel's Arthur Cabral has emerged as a possible January option.
- Jose Mourinho's job at Roma is not in danger, according to Fabrizio Romano. Roma have only won three of their past nine Serie A fixtures.
- Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana is still set to join Serie A champions Inter despite interest from Barca, per Romano.
- Former RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch is an option to join Ralf Rangnick's coaching staff at United. Marsch was sacked by Bundesliga side Leipzig earlier this week.