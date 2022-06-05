Rumour Has It: Liverpool join race for Raphinha

Following their Champions League final loss, Liverpool's inevitable need for squad rejuvenation has been accelerated.
Luis Diaz's January transfer provided a fresh element to Liverpool's play under Jurgen Klopp, while Sadio Mane's departure looms.
Meanwhile, a replacement for Mane at Anfield has reportedly emerged.
TOP STORY – LIVERPOOL JOIN RACE FOR RAPHINHA
With Sadio Mane's departure imminent, Liverpool are ramping up their interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha , according to the Mirror.
The Brazil international has long been linked with Barcelona, but their much-publicised financial troubles require them to sell assets first.
Takumi Minamino could be used as part of a package to sign the 25-year-old, who contributed 11 and three assists as Leeds secured Premier League safety.
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch is reportedly a fan of the Japan international, leaving Liverpool with potential leverage over a deal.
ROUND-UP
– Arsenal are willing to offer Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus a weekly wage of £190,000 to secure his transfer, according to the Sun.
– Manchester United are keen to secure the signature of Christian Eriksen on a free transfer with his short-term deal at Brentford expiring, per the Mirror.
– Roma boss Jose Mourinho has emerged as an alternative to Zinedine Zidane in replacing Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain , the Daily Mail reports.
– Chelsea are in the race to sign Ousmane Dembele , who is available on a free transfer this off-season, per Talksport.