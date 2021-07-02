Rumour Has It: Man Utd eye Kane, Varane and Rice after Sancho signing, Madrid want Spinazzola

London, July 2: Are Manchester United set for a busy transfer window?
After finishing runners-up to Manchester City in the Premier League and losing in the Europa League final, United are keen to strengthen.
A trio of stars are reportedly on the club's shortlist.
TOP STORY – UNITED WANT THREE MORE PLAYERS
Manchester United are targeting three more signings this off-season, according to The Guardian.
United have agreed a deal to bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants more.
The Red Devils are reportedly closing in on Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, though Villarreal's Pau Torres has also been linked, with Tottenham star Harry Kane and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice also on the list.
ROUND-UP
- Italy and Roma full-back Leonardo Spinazzola is attracting interest from Madrid following his exploits at Euro 2020, reports Calciomercato. LaLiga rivals Barcelona have also been linked.
- After agreeing to sell Sancho, Dortmund are eyeing PSV's Donyell Malen and RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg, reports Sport Bild.
- Paris Saint-Germain are planning to announce the arrivals of Sergio Ramos, Inter star Achraf Hakimi and former Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma within 15 days, according to Fabrizio Romano. Ramos has agreed to sign a two-year deal in Paris.
- Antena 2 claims James Rodriguez is in talks with Serie A runners-up Milan over a move from Everton.
- United are prioritising a contract extension for star Bruno Fernandes, says Romano. Fernandes has flourished since arriving from Sporting CP.
- Madrid have joined Milan in the race to sign United and Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, claims Calciomercato.
- PSG have emerged as the only likely suitor for Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after United signed Sancho, reports Calciomercato. However, a move depends on whether Kylian Mbappe leaves PSG for Madrid or Liverpool.