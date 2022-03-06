Rumour Has It: Manchester United considering Southampton's Hasenhuttl as next manager

Manchester, March 6: Manchester United's search for a new manager continues after axing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.
The Red Devils are taking their time with the appointment, with Ralf Rangnick in an interim role until the end of the season.
United hope the next man in can turn their fortunes around, having struggled to be Premier League contenders since Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.
TOP STORY – UNITED SHORTLIST HASENHUTTL
Manchester United have added Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl to their shortlist, according to The Mirror.
PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik ten Hag remain the front-runners, but United face a battle to persuade either to head to Old Trafford.
Current United interim manager Ralf Rangnick worked with Hasenhuttl at RB Leipzig and the club are admirers of the Austrian.
EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United considering Ralph Hasenhuttl as potential next manager | @riccosrant https://t.co/av85sWhIXn pic.twitter.com/xaPvlMmyDP— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 5, 2022
ROUND-UP
- Atletico Madrid are considering making a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, reports Mundo Deportivo. Wijnaldum is weighing up his future at PSG despite moving to France only last year.
- Fabrizio Romano claims Chelsea's Andreas Christensen has turned down offers from other Premier League clubs and is on the verge of agreeing to a deal with Barcelona.
- Lazio could make a loan move for Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, with manager Maurizio Sarri keen to be reunited with the Spain international, reports Corriere dello Sport.
- The Sun claims West Ham are plotting a move for Lille's 20-year-old midfielder Amadou Onana, who is valued at £20m by the French club.
- Crystal Palace have joined the pursuit for Marseille's out-of-contract midfielder Boubacar Kamara, alongside Newcastle United and West Ham, according to the Sun.
Andreas Christensen has turned down proposals from English clubs to be respectful with Chelsea. He's now really close to join Barcelona as free agent, contract proposal's better than Bayern one. 🇩🇰 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 5, 2022
Final details missing - new meeting expected next week to complete the deal. pic.twitter.com/U7ocK5Q2xK