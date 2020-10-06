Rumour Has It: Manchester United turn to Pochettino, Stones snubs Spurs move

London, October 6: Manchester United had a busy transfer deadline day but it is reported their most significant arrival could be to come.
United completed deals for Edinson Cavani, Alex Telles, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo before the window closed on Monday (October 5).
There is now talk a new manager could be heading for Old Trafford, with Mauricio Pochettino lined up to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
TOP STORY – UNITED TARGET POCH AFTER SPURS BATTERING
Former Tottenham boss Pochettino is a strong favourite to take over as United boss.
The Mirror report that United have made contact with the Argentinian following United's 6-1 home Premier League drubbing at the hands of Spurs on Sunday.
Pochettino was strongly linked with United after Jose Mourinho was sacked in December 2018 but he remained in London.
The 48-year-old has been waiting for the right opportunity to resume his managerial career following his dismissal last November, and that could be at United if Solskjaer loses his job.
ROUND-UP
- John Stones reportedly snubbed a loan move to Tottenham before the window shut. The Daily Star claim Mourinho wanted to take the Manchester City centre-back to the capital on loan for the rest of the season, but he opted to stay put.
- Another defender who rejected a switch to Spurs is Antonio Rudiger, according to The Athletic. Rudiger was said to be concerned about incurring the wrath of Chelsea fans by joining their rivals. Paris Saint-Germain and Roma were also reported to be keen on Rudiger, who ultimately stayed at Stamford Bridge.
- The Manchester Evening News say Eric Garcia missed out on a move to Barcelona because a deal with City could not be reached. Garcia may still get his move at the end of the season, when his contract expires.
- West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson is set for a loan move to Porto on Tuesday. TalkSPORT say the former Lazio man is on the verge of a switch to Portugal for the remainder of the season.
- Fikayo Tomori pulled out of a loan deal with West Ham just 10 minutes before the window closed, according to Sky Sports. The centre-back will instead try and win his place back at Chelsea.