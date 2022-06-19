Rumour Has It: Milan to lose out on Lille duo

Milan, June 19: Milan's Serie A triumph played out amid a tumultuous boardroom backdrop.
And the Rossoneri's notoriously thrifty project could now test Paolo Maldini's patience, with the need to bolster their squad for domestic and continental competitions not yet being met.
The Italian champions reportedly losing out on long-desired targets could potentially bring the subject of Maldini's future to the fore again.
TOP STORY – MILAN TO LOSE OUT ON SANCHES, BOTMAN
Milan look set to miss out on the signings of Lille pair Renato Sanches and Sven Botman, according to Calciomercato.
Although the Rossoneri had agreed personal terms with Sanches several months ago, Paris Saint-Germain are set to double Milan's offer to Lille of €15million.
They face a similar dynamic with defender Botman, who also agreed personal terms with Milan, as fellow long-term suitors Newcastle United attempt to swoop.
With Maldini and right-hand-man Ricky Massara's contracts to expire at the end of the month, these failings will likely create inconvenient tension.
A Team's Masterpiece: when a team is greater than the sum of its parts 🏆🇮🇹— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 18, 2022
WeTheChamp19ns: un capolavoro di squadra, reparto per reparto 🏆🇮🇹#SempreMilan #AlwaysWithYou pic.twitter.com/zcjINEEheL
ROUND-UP
