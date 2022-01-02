Rumour Has It: Newcastle angling for loan-to-buy deal for Arsenal's Aubameyang

London, January 2: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future is unclear having become frozen out.
The Gabon striker was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last month and dropped by the club for disciplinary reasons and has not played since.
Aubameyang's future is a hot topic as the January transfer window opens.
TOP STORY - NEWCASTLE IN FOR JANUARY AUBA MOVE
Big-spending Newcastle have got in touch with Arsenal about a loan deal for outcast striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang claims The Mirror.
The Magpies want to sign 32-year-old Aubameyang on loan for the remainder of the season.
Newcastle would also look to sign Aubameyang, who is away at the African Cup of Nations, on a £20million off-season permanent deal.
EXCLUSIVE: Newcastle contact Arsenal over signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on loan-to-buy deal https://t.co/8vfKs1pjFK— Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) January 1, 2022
ROUND-UP
- Teenage US international Ricardo Pepi is on the verge of joining Bundesliga club Augsburg claims Fabrizio Di Romano. The 18-year-old netted 13 goals for Dallas in the 2021 MLS season and is set for a medical on Sunday.
- Eddie Nketiah is being pursued by Bayer Leverkusen on a free transfer from Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of this season, reports The Sun.
- Sport reports that Brazilian giants Palmeiras are not interested in signing forward Philippe Coutinho as Barcelona try to shop him around in January.
- Axel Tuanzebe will join Napoli on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season, claims the Manchester Evening News. Tuanzebe is currently on loan at Aston Villa.
- The Sun claims that Manchester United's pursuit of Declan Rice has been boosted by West Ham's recent slide outside the Premier League top four.