Rumour Has It: Real Madrid to rival Man Utd in pursuit of PSG boss Pochettino

London, February 22: Mauricio Pochettino's future at Paris Saint-Germain is unclear amid rumblings that he wants out.
Manchester United have been linked with the ex-Tottenham manager, who took over at PSG in January last year.
The Red Devils dismissed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, with Ralf Rangnick taking over on an interim basis.
TOP STORY – LOS BLANCOS KEEN ON POCHETTINO
Real Madrid are set to rival Manchester United to land Pochettino this off-season, claims the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils are understood to be circling for the Argentine, who is reportedly unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain.
But the report claims Madrid have doubts over current boss Carlo Ancelotti's future and believe that Pochettino is obtainable in the off-season.
ROUND-UP
- Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva is dreaming of a switch to join Real Madrid, claims Calciomercato.
- Calciomercato also reports that Inter are monitoring Gabriel Jesus' status at City, with a view to bolstering their attack.
- Nicolo Schira reports that Atalanta are keen to move for Torino's Italy international striker Andrea Belotti in the off-season when he is a free agent.
- TuttoMercatoWeb claims Arsenal, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Inter are all in the race to sign Lille's Canadian forward Jonathan David.
- GiveMeSport claims Liverpool are "seriously interested" in West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen.
- Roma are keen on signing Barcelona's USA international defender Sergino Dest according to Fichajes.