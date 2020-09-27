Rumour Has It: Ruben Dias to join Man City, Barca reject €150m offer for Fati

Manchester, September 27: Ruben Dias is on the verge of leaving Benfica.
The Portugal international is wanted by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.
Could he help City dethrone Premier League champions Liverpool?
TOP STORY – DIAS SET FOR CITY
Benfica defender Ruben Dias will join Manchester City, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.
Pep Guardiola has been eyeing defensive reinforcements following Nathan Ake's arrival from Bournemouth, and now Dias is set to swap Benfica for City.
As part of the deal, veteran centre-back Nicolas Otamendi will move in the opposite direction.
Rubén Dias to Manchester City, here we go confirmed! After tonight match, Benfica also completed the agreement on personal terms with Nicolás Otamendi who’ll be part of the deal [contract until 2023].— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 26, 2020
Dias will be in Manchester on next hours to have medicals. 🔵 #MCFC #transfers
ROUND-UP
- Marca says Barcelona rejected a €150million offer for teenage sensation Ansu Fati from an unnamed club. Manchester United have been linked previously.
- Sergino Dest will travel to Camp Nou to complete his move to Barca, reports RAC1. The Ajax full-back is also wanted by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
- Milan and Roma are both interested in signing Norwich City right-back Max Aarons, says Sky Sports. The Englishman has previously been linked to Barca and Bayern.
- According to Sportitalia, West Ham are in talks with Serie A holders Juventus for defender Daniele Rugani.
- Lyon want €50million (£46m) for in-demand star Houssem Aouar amid interest from Arsenal, claims RMC Sport. Paris Saint-Germain, City and Chelsea have also been linked.