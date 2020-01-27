Football
Rumour Has It: Tottenham close in on PSV winger Bergwijn

By Matt Dorman
Steven Bergwijn
Netherlands international Steven Bergwijn is about to swap PSV for Tottenham, according to the latest rumours.

London, January 27: Tottenham appear set to soften Christian Eriksen's exit by making their second January signing.

Almost two weeks after landing Gedson Fernandes on loan, the Premier League side are reportedly on the cusp of capturing Steven Bergwijn from PSV.

The impending transfer has caused unrest in Eindhoven, where there is said to be animosity towards Spurs.

TOP STORY - SPURS TO SIGN BERGWIJN

Tottenham are closing in on the €30million (£25.3m) acquisition of Dutch winger Bergwijn, according to the Guardian.

The 22-year-old, capped nine times at international level, has reportedly travelled to London to finalise the deal.

PSV's interim head coach Ernest Faber claimed Bergwijn asked to be left out of Sunday's 1-1 Eredivisie draw against Twente, telling reporters: "It's his choice. We only need players who are 100 per cent focused on PSV."

The former Ajax youth player later clarified his version of events in a video uploaded to his Instagram account, where he insisted he was not a "rat" and that Faber had given his blessing to the switch.

Bergwijn was linked to Bayern Munich in 2019.

ROUND-UP

- It could be Bergwijn in, Eriksen out to begin the week for Spurs. Sky Sport Italia says the Denmark international will ink his Inter contract after undergoing a medical on Monday.

- LaLiga side Sevilla are working to sign Milan winger Suso on an initial 18-month loan deal, claims CalcioMercato.

- Could former Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain enigma Hatem Ben Arfa finally be about to find a new home? The 32-year-old, a free agent since leaving Rennes, is on the verge of joining Real Valladolid, reports Mundo Deportivo.

- Crystal Palace have rejected a bid from PSV bid for £9m-rated left-back Patrick van Aanholt, says the Daily Mail.

- West Ham and Burnley are monitoring Sampdoria's ex-Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira, according to the Athletic.

Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
