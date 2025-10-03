Football Russell Martin Attributes Rangers' Struggles To Mentality Issues Rather Than Tactical Failures Rangers manager Russell Martin insists that the team's struggles stem from a mentality problem rather than tactical failures. Despite numerous chances, they have lost both of their opening Europa League matches this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, October 3, 2025, 4:43 [IST]

Rangers manager Russell Martin is under scrutiny as he attributes the team's struggles to a mentality issue rather than tactical errors. The team has had a challenging start, losing their first two Europa League matches, including a 2-1 defeat to Sturm Graz in Austria. Despite Djeidi Gassama's goal bringing Rangers back into the game, they couldn't secure a point due to missed opportunities.

Martin insists that his tactics aren't at fault for the team's poor performance. He highlighted that Rangers have lost 37.5% of their matches this season, the highest since 1985-86 when they lost 38.6%. "You can't start that poorly," Martin told TNT Sports, emphasizing the need for better execution in set plays and throw-ins.

The match against Sturm Graz saw Rangers creating numerous chances but failing to capitalize on them. Martin expressed frustration over the missed opportunities, especially given their dominance in the second half. "We should score more goals," he stated, stressing that such chances should not result in a loss.

Rangers have now matched a club record by going 22 away games without a clean sheet, a record dating back to January 1897. They face Falkirk next in the Scottish Premiership, with Falkirk trailing by just two points. Martin acknowledges the challenges of managing Rangers during this period of growth and improvement.

Martin emphasized the need for his young players to adapt quickly and improve their mentality. He believes this is crucial for overcoming current challenges and achieving better results. "It's all about Sunday now," he added, focusing on their upcoming match against Falkirk.

Despite recent setbacks, Martin remains optimistic about the team's potential for growth and improvement. He sees signs of progress but acknowledges the frustration of not converting chances into victories. The focus now shifts to addressing these issues ahead of their next fixture.