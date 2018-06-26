Queiroz blasts VAR after Ronaldo let off

Bengaluru, June 26: Russia 2018 has broken the record for the most penalties awarded in a World Cup, with video assistant referees (VAR) continuing to dominate debate with Iran coach Carlos Queiroz furious at Cristiano Ronaldo being let off despite catching his defender Morteza Pouraliganji with an elbow to the face.
Portugal's dramatic 1-1 draw with Iran in Group B's final round on Monday included the 19th and 20th spot-kicks of the tournament.
Golden Boot contender Ronaldo was denied by Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after VAR overturned the initial on-field decision before incredible late drama in Saransk.
Sardar Azmoun's header was blocked by Cedric Soares' arm, with referee Enrique Caceres again opting not to point to the spot.
After consulting the video replay system, though, Caceres awarded the penalty and Karim Ansarifard converted to earn Iran a point, although the result was not enough to send Carlos Queiroz's side through at the expense of their opponents.
The previous record for number of penalties at a World Cup stood at 18 - that figure having been reached on three occasions, in 1990, 1998 and 2002.
VAR, in use for the first time at a World Cup, has been a hot topic throughout the tournament with players and coaches split on its usage.
While Ronaldo was the beneficiary of a penalty awarded against Iran, the Real Madrid superstar arguably should have been sent off for clashing with Morteza Pouraliganji.
Although Ronaldo made contact with a swinging arm, after consulting VAR Caceres opted to show the Portugal captain a yellow card rather than a red.
After the match Queiroz said Ronaldo was fortunate to escape a red card despite a VAR review.
"I don't want to talk too much, it's about my country and a player. I know it'll be a war against me," said Queiroz, who coached his native Portugal at the 2010 World Cup.
"But the reality is you stopped the game for VAR, there is an elbow. An elbow is a red card in the rules. In the rules it doesn't say if it is (Lionel) Messi or Ronaldo..."
It was a busy evening for the video assistant referee in Saransk as two penalties were awarded upon review, on top of the Ronaldo altercation.
"We accepted human mistakes before, that was part of the game. Players make mistakes, coaches make mistakes and referees make mistakes," said Queiroz.
"But now you have one system that cost a fortune. It's high-tech with five, six people inside and what happens? Nobody takes responsibilities.
"We need to be like rugby. When there is a decision by VAR I need to know what the referee is saying to them, people need to know what is going on."
"So in my opinion, Mr. Infantino and FIFA, everybody agreed that VAR is not going well," he added. "That's the reality, there's a lot of complaints."
(With Agency/OPTA inputs).
