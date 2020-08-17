Football
Liverpool star Mane wins PFA Fans' Player of the Year

By Peter Hanson
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane has become the latest Liverpool player to be acknowledged after the club's dominant Premier League title triumph.

London, August 17: Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has won the Premier League PFA Fans' Player of the Year award for 2019-20.

The Senegal star enjoyed a fine campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists as the Reds ended a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in dominant fashion.

Mane won the award, voted for via a poll from fans across England, ahead of Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne and Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold, gaining 41 per cent of the vote.

Virgil van Dijk, Raheem Sterling and Jamie Vardy were also nominated for the prestigious individual award.

Liverpool have unsurprisingly swept the individual prizes having romped to the title this term, amassing a club-record 99 points and finishing 18 clear of deposed champions Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp won the Manager of the Year, Alexander-Arnold clinched the Young Player of the Season prize and Jordan Henderson was voted the Football Writers' Association Men's Footballer of the Year.

Story first published: Monday, August 17, 2020, 16:20 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 17, 2020

