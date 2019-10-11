Football
Sandesh Jhingan faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury

By
Sandesh Jhingan is likely to be out for a prolonged period.

Bengaluru, October 11: Indian defender Sandesh Jhingan faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury.

Jhingan had already been ruled out of India's FIFA World Cup Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Zone qualifier against Bangladesh to be held at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday (October 15).

"Owing to an injury sustained in the friendly game against NEUFC, Sandesh Jhingan has been ruled out from the forthcoming FIFA World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on October 15.

We wish him a speedy recovery," the All India Football Federation had tweeted.

The Kerala Blasters player had picked up the injury during a friendly match against North East United in Guwahati.

Though the injury did not look serious initially, results of the MRI tests done later revealed that he needs a surgery.

The 26-year-old was one of the star performers for India who held AFC Asian Cup champions Qatar to a goalless draw in their own den.

World Cup 2022 Qualifier: India vs Qatar: Blue Tigers hold Qatar to a goalless draw

Jhingan's absence will leave a big void in the defence with Pronay Halder and Rahul Bheke yet to recover from injuries. In the Road to Qatar 2022, Coach Igor Stimac has never been able to field a full strength team with Sunil Chhetri missing the Qatar match.

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
