Santosh Trophy 2022: Live Streaming, Schedule, Results, Teams, Group and Points Table

Bengaluru, April 21: The 75th edition of Santosh Trophy has reached climax stage with just a few matchdays to go before the all important final on May 2.
The main round of Santosh Trophy 2022 features 10 teams divided into two groups with the top two from each group after single round robin format progressing to the knockouts - semifinals and then the winners from the last four battling for the trophy.
The 20 group stage matches have been scheduled to take place in two venues - the Kottappadi Stadium and the Payyanad Stadium - in Malappuram, Kerala. The semifinals and final will be held at the Payyanad Stadium.
Here is a look at the teams, groups, schedule and points table of Santosh Trophy 2022:
Santosh Trophy 2022 Teams and Groups
Group A: Kerala, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Punjab and West Bengal
Group B: Odisha, Karnataka, Services, Gujarat and Manipur
Santosh Trophy 2022 Group Stage Schedule and Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Group
|Time
|Result
|April 16
|West Bengal vs Punjab
|A
|4 PM
|1-0
|April 16
|Kerala vs Rajasthan
|A
|8 PM
|5-0
|April 17
|Odisha vs Karnataka
|B
|4 PM
|3-3
|April 17
|Manipur vs Services
|B
|8 PM
|3-0
|April 18
|Meghalaya vs Rajasthan
|A
|4 PM
|3-2
|April 18
|Kerala vs West Bengal
|A
|8 PM
|2-0
|April 19
|Services vs Gujarat
|B
|4 PM
|3-1
|April 19
|Odisha vs Manipur
|B
|8 PM
|1-0
|April 20
|Punjab vs Rajasthan
|A
|4 PM
|4-0
|April 20
|Meghalaya vs Kerala
|A
|8 PM
|2-2
|April 21
|Manipur vs Gujarat
|B
|4 PM
|2-0
|April 21
|Karnataka vs Services
|B
|8 PM
|April 22
|West Bengal vs Meghalaya
|A
|4 PM
|April 22
|Punjab vs Kerala
|A
|8 PM
|April 23
|Karnataka vs Manipur
|B
|4 PM
|April 23
|Odisha vs Gujarat
|B
|8 PM
|April 24
|West Bengal vs Rajasthan
|A
|4 PM
|April 24
|Meghalaya vs Punjab
|A
|8 PM
|April 25
|Services vs Odisha
|B
|4 PM
|April 25
|Gujarat vs Karnataka
|B
|8 PM
Santosh Trophy 2022 Group A Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Kerala
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|7
|2
|Meghalaya
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Punjab
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|3
|4
|West Bengal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|3
|5
|Rajashthan
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|12
|-10
|0
Santosh Trophy 2022 Group B Points Table
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drew
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Manipur
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|4
|5
|2
|Odisha
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|1
|4
|3
|Services
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|4
|Karnataka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|5
|Gujarat
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
Santosh Trophy 2022 Knockouts Schedule and Results
|Date
|Fixture
|Time
|Result
|April 28
|Semifinal 1: Group A Winner vs Group B Runner Up
|8 PM
|April 29
|Semifinal 2: Group B Winner vs Group A Runner Up
|8 PM
|May 2
|Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs Winner of Semifinal 2
|8 PM
Santosh Trophy 2022 Live Streaming
The matches will streamed live on the Indian Football Facebook Page.