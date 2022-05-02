Football
Santosh Trophy Final 2022, Kerala vs Bengal: Live Streaming, Date, Time -- All you need to know

Santosh Trophy Final 2022: TV Info
Santosh Trophy Final 2022: TV Info

Malappuram, May 2: Heavyweights West Bengal would look to annexe their 33rd title when they take on hosts Kerala in the final of the 75th National Football Championship for Santosh Trophy here on Monday

(May 2).

It will be the eastern State’s 46th final overall, and they will enter this contest as favourites, owing to their outstanding record in the tournament since its start in 1941.

However, Bengal are expected to face a tough test from an in-form Kerala outfit.

Kerala defeated West Bengal in the first round, and Bino George’s men will once again fancy their chances against the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

But West Bengal will look to settle the scores by winning this fixture. They will also be looking to avenge their 2018 Santosh Trophy final defeat, which they lost in penalties after the game ended in a stalemate at the end of regulation time.

Last time the two teams played, the score was locked at 0-0 at the hour mark.

Thereafter, Bengal goalie Priyant Singh faced a barrage of shots and was deceived in the 84th minute by Noufal while captain Jesin Thonikkara found the back of the net in the injury time

However, Ranjan Bhattacharjee’s men bounced back from the said loss by winning the remainder of the group stage games.

They qualified for the all-important final by recording a massive 3-0 win over a lacklustre Manipur side in the semifinal on Friday.

Sujit Singh, Mohammed Fardin Ali Molla and Dilip Orawn were on the target as they downed Manipur with utmost ease.

“The match between Kerala and West Bengal will be exciting, and I hope fans will tune in,” West Bengal coach Bhattacherjee said ahead of the game.

“The game will be a competitive contest, and the team that can convert their opportunities more during the first and second halves will take the Hero Santosh Trophy home,” he added.

Asked about the injury concerns, Bhattacharjee stated, “The West Bengal team is absolutely fit and active.”

Kerala, on the other hand, thrashed Karnataka 7-3 in the semifinal to secure a spot in the title clash.

Kerala are strong contenders
Kerala are strong contenders

Jesin, scored an astounding five goals for the six-time champions, while Shighil and Arjun Jayaraj each scored one goal each.

Kerala won three games in the first round while played out a 2-2 draw with Meghalaya.

“We will play West Bengal in the final game of the 2021-22 Hero Santosh Trophy. So, the aforementioned game is crucial for us, and we will consider it as a do-or-die match,” he remarked.

“I want to beat Bengal tomorrow and bring the trophy home for our fans, who have been supportive throughout the tournament,” he concluded.

Here are essential details such as TV telecast list, and quick recap to previous matches.

1 Road to Final — Kerala

Group matches

Kerala 5-0 Lakshwadeep

Kerala 9-0 Andaman and Nicobar

Kerala 4-1 Pondicherry

Kerala 5-0 Rajasthan

Kerala 2-0 West Bengal

Kerala 2-2 Meghalaya

Kerala 2-1 Punjab

Semifinal

Kerala 7-3 Karnataka

2 Road to Final — Bengal

Group matches

Chhattisgarh 0-2 West Bengal

West Bengal 1-0 Sikkim

West Bengal 1-0 Punjab

Kerala 2-0 West Bengal

Rajasthan 0-3 West Bengal

Semifinals

Manipur 0-3 West Bengal

Match telecast info

Venue: The Kerala vs Bengal Santosh Trophy final 2022 will be played at Manjeri Payyanad Football Stadium.

Match time: The match will start 8.30 PM IST

Match telecast: The Kerala vs Bengal final will be streamed live on Indian football team’s Facebook page. There will be no other live streaming or live telecast in TV.

Comments

MORE SANTOSH TROPHY NEWS

Prediction
VS
Read more about: santosh trophy kerala bengal
Story first published: Monday, May 2, 2022, 9:15 [IST]
