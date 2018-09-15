Sarri ready to have Terry in his coaching staff

London, September 14: Chelsea great John Terry confirmed he wanted to move into management once his playing career is over.
Terry, 37, is still considering his playing future, having turned down a move to Spartak Moscow due to family reasons.
The defender spent last season at Aston Villa and is seemingly keen to continue playing.
But, speaking to Chelsea's official app The 5th Stand, Terry said management was his aim.
"It's been a good seven weeks with the family, which is the first time in 22 years. Some real quality time. It was just really important to switch off after my career and reflect on things," he said.
"I'm still undecided what I'm doing next. My end game is to be a manager and that's what I'm working towards with the younger boys here."
Terry is yet to decide if he is ready to retire, saying he had been training as he waits for potential playing opportunities.
"I was training every day. I wanted to stay fit in case something came along. I'm still waiting," he said.
"I'm undecided, but enjoying my time to really concentrate on my badges. It's what I really want to do."
Terry won five Premier League titles and a Champions League among numerous trophies during his time at Chelsea.
Meanwhile, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has opened the door for former captain Terry to return to the club as part of his coaching staff.
Sarri said he would welcome Terry back at Stamford Bridge if he decided to pursue a coaching career.
"I don't know, the last time I spoke to him he told me that he wants to play for another season but I don't know the situation," Sarri told reporters at his news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with Cardiff City.
"Of course (I'm open to having him). For sure he would be a point of reference for me and everyone here I think. I don't know (the chances) he told me other things, he told me he wants to play but I don't know, I have to speak to him again.
"Here is John Terry's home, he would be very important for everyone here. It's up to him, I am very open with him because of his history with the club."
