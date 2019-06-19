Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Scaloni: Argentina's Copa America campaign hasn't started yet

By
Lionel Scaloni
Argentina's Copa America will only be truly get under way against Paraguay, said coach Lionel Scaloni.

Belo Horizonte, June 19: Lionel Scaloni said it was like Argentina's Copa America campaign had not yet started as his side look to bounce back against Paraguay on Wednesday.

Argentina slumped to a disappointing 0-2 loss to Colombia in their opening game, leaving them bottom of Group B and in danger of an early exit.

Scaloni said his players had taken the defeat as expected and he is anticipating a response in Belo Horizonte.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

"The Copa for us is like it has not started yet. The group is doing well, assimilating the defeat as it should," he told a news conference.

"We would have liked to have started in another way, but the players are clear that there are two games to play."

Scaloni was unwilling to name his starting XI on Tuesday, but there were elements of his side's performance against Colombia he was pleased with.

The former Argentina international hopes to see his team become more consistent over 90 minutes when they face Paraguay, who drew 2-2 with Qatar in their first outing.

"Most winning teams haven't dominated as we did in those 30 minutes with Colombia," Scaloni said.

"If we had scored, our situation would be different. Unfortunately, we didn't score and paid for it."

More COPA AMERICA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 25 - June 19 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 11:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue