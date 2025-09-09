Sports Bulletin For Sep 9: From Rohit Sharma NOT 'Great' Among Indian Best To Rishabh Pant's Return

Football Scaloni Leaves Argentina Future Uncertain Ahead Of 2026 World Cup And Focuses On Ecuador Match Lionel Scaloni has not confirmed his future as Argentina's head coach beyond the 2026 World Cup. He emphasises focus on the upcoming match against Ecuador while reflecting on past successes. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Lionel Scaloni is concentrating on Argentina's upcoming match against Ecuador, leaving his future as head coach beyond the 2026 World Cup uncertain. Argentina has already secured the top spot in the South American World Cup qualifying standings. Scaloni, who led Argentina to victory in the 2022 World Cup and two consecutive Copa America titles, remains focused on immediate goals.

Scaloni expressed pride in his achievements with the team but refrained from discussing plans beyond next summer's tournament in North America. "I focus only on what's next, I've never been one to think too far ahead," he stated. His approach is to concentrate on current challenges rather than speculate about the future.

The Argentine coach believes that focusing on future possibilities can distract from present tasks. "I don't think it's right because it distracts from the present," Scaloni said. He emphasised that their current attention is on the match against Ecuador and upcoming friendlies, leaving future decisions for later consideration.

Scaloni highlighted the importance of fostering a sense of belonging within the team. From the beginning, he aimed to instil a mindset where playing for Argentina was not an obligation but a privilege. This approach has been successful, creating a positive environment where respect among teammates thrives.

Winning has certainly contributed to this positive atmosphere, but Scaloni insists that even without trophies, the team has upheld its core values. "The players and everyone around the team lived up to the values we set out to build," he noted. This commitment to values has been integral to their success.

Argentina previously defeated Ecuador 1-0 in 2023 with Lionel Messi scoring the decisive goal. They also triumphed over Ecuador in last year's Copa America quarter-finals through penalties. These victories underscore Argentina's strong performance under Scaloni's leadership.

As Argentina prepares for their next challenge against Ecuador, Scaloni remains committed to his current role and responsibilities. His focus is firmly set on achieving success in upcoming matches while maintaining the team's established values and spirit.