McTominay speaks to 'special' former Man United boss Mourinho after matches

By Matt Dorman
Scott McTominay and Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho will always have a "special place" in Scott McTominay's heart, the Scotland international has said.

London, October 15: Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has revealed he remains in touch with Jose Mourinho and occasionally speaks to his former manager after matches.

Mourinho handed McTominay his Premier League debut in May 2017 and gave him an expanded role in the first team the following season.

The divisive ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid boss left Old Trafford last December but McTominay has continued to blossom, his performances a beacon of hope in the club's otherwise dismal start to the new campaign.

Mourinho once described the Scotland international as a "special character" and the admiration is mutual.

"He still keeps in contact with me now and keeps in touch after some games," McTominay told Sky Sports.

"He'll always have a special place in mine and my family's heart because he's the one who brought you in, he was the one who trusted you, he was the one who had belief in you.

"I owe a tremendous amount of credit to him because if it wasn't for him I might not necessarily be sitting in this seat."

McTominay has started all eight of United's Premier League fixtures this season.

He will have a big part to play if the struggling Red Devils are to gain a result at home to leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 13:50 [IST]
