Sergio Aguero backs Harry Kane for Real Madrid success

London, Jan 4: Manchester City ace Sergio Aguero has claimed that he believes Tottenham's Harry Kane has the quality required to be a star at Real Madrid.
The Tottenham star endured an exceptional and record-breaking 2017 where he scored 56 goals in 2017, more than either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi and in addition set a Premier League record for goals in a calendar year with 39 goals in 2017.
He also already has scored 18 goals from 20 Premier League matches this season to top the goalscoring chart after 22 games.
Kane's form has prompted speculation of a transfer to Europan top clubs and as per Manchester City, all-time top scorer Aguero, the Englishman could without any hesitation be the No.1 striker of big clubs like Real Madrid.
Former Atletico Madrid striker Aguero, who was on the verge of joining Real in 2011 has played at the International level close by former Real players like Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain when Aguero was questioned about Kane's speculated addition in the Real squad, the Argentine reacted positively.
"The truth is that players of this quality, I think they wouldn’t have a problem playing for such an important club as Real Madrid is.
"I don’t know what he is thinking but that’s not my problem, it’s his," Aguero told Cadena Ser.
The former Atletico Madrid talisman also talked about his former club's recent introduction of ex-Chelsea star Diego Costa.
Costa was unveiled two days back after he rejoined the La Liga side in the Summer after three years. However, for the six months, he had to sit out because of Atletico's transfer ban but finally, the striker is available to play for Simeone's side.
And as per Aguero, he believes the Spanish striker will again have the same impact he had there before and will be up scoring at Wanda Metropolitano soon.
"My memories with Atletico are very positive of course, I loved my time at the club.
"It is great for Diego (Costa) and for the club that he has returned, he will score a lot of goals."