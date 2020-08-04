Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sergio Ramos, Andres Iniesta lead social media tributes to retired Iker Casillas

By Peter Hanson

Madrid, Aug 4: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos led tributes to former Los Blancos and Spain team-mate Iker Casillas following the announcement of his retirement on Tuesday.

Casillas, who Ramos replaced as skipper at the Santiago Bernabeu, suffered a heart attack during training with Porto on May 1 last year and has not played since.

Spain and Real Madrid legend Iker Casillas announces retirement

Although he has only now officially called it a day, Porto president Pinto da Costa indicated in February that Casillas had retired.

That emerged when Da Costa was discussing the goalkeeping great's bid to become president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation – a process from which Casillas later withdrew.

In a glittering career, Casillas won three Champions Leagues and five LaLiga titles with Madrid, while he was a two-time European Championship winner with Spain, who he also captained to World Cup glory in 2010.

Ramos, part of that same World Cup team, posted a picture of the pair together on Twitter, while in a previous post he wrote: "Soccer thanks you, friend. Forever a legend".

Andres Iniesta was a Clasico rival at Barcelona but showed his respect for ex-Spain team-mate Casillas.

"All the best for you and your family in this new stage that will be presented in your life," he wrote.

Current Real Madrid number one Thibaut Courtois hailed Casillas as an "idol, companion, rival, reference", while Brahim Diaz labelled him a "legend" and Casemiro added: "Thank you for everything."

Madrid posted several tweets honouring "legend" Casillas, and Porto said their ex-keeper would be "forever one of us".

LaLiga's official Twitter account in English, offered this summary.

Prominent Spanish newspapers Marca and AS joined the tributes.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 19:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue