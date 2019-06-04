Football

Sevilla appoint former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui as new coach

By
Julen Lopetegui
Julen Lopetegui has been out of work since being dismissed by Real Madrid in October.

Bengaluru, June 4: Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has been named as the new coach of Sevilla FC in place of Pablo Machin.

The 52-year-old joins the La Liga club on a three-year deal.

"Sevilla FC and Julen Lopetegui Argote have reached an agreement for the 52-year-old coach to take charge of the Nervion club for the next three seasons. Lopetegui was a product of the Real Sociedad academy and has played at Castilla, UD Las Palmas, Real Madrid, CD Logrones, FC Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano. He now joins an exciting new project at Sevilla, taking charge alongside newly-appointed Sporting Director, Monchi," the club anounced on their website and Twitter handle.

Lopetegui has been out of work since being dismissed by Madrid at the end of October following a 1-5 El Clasico loss against Barcelona - leaving the club languishing in ninth place in La Liga after ten matches.

He was previously in charge of the Spanish national team for two years, during which time he oversaw qualification for the 2018 World Cup without losing a game.

However, the Spaniard was sacked on the eve of the tournament in Russia when it came to light that he had agreed a move to the Bernabeu without informing the RFEF.

The former goalkeeper has also coached Rayo Vallecano and Porto at club level.

Sevilla finished sixth in the La Liga last season. The Basque manager will arrive in Seville on Tuesday (June 4) and will be presented a day later.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 15:09 [IST]
