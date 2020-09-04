Bulgaria 1-1 Republic of Ireland: Duffy salvages late draw in Kenny's first match

Sofia, September 4: Stephen Kenny's first game in charge of the Republic of Ireland ended in dramatic fashion as Shane Duffy salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bulgaria in the Nations League.
Having replaced Mick McCarthy, former Dundalk boss Kenny insisted his side would set out to implement a new style in Sofia in their opening Nations League Group B4 match, though Bozhidar Kraev's effort looked set to prove decisive.
Kraev's goal came shortly after Ireland had registered their first shot on target through Aaron Connolly in the 52nd minute.
Yet some late pressure finally told in the third minute of added time – Duffy, wearing the captain's armband with Seamus Coleman on the bench, powering in an excellent header from Robbie Brady's corner to snatch a point.
A late Shane Duffy header earns a draw for Ireland in Stephen Kenny's first game in charge
A great moment for the defender!#COYBIG | #BULIRL pic.twitter.com/NXObobq1I9
Connolly could have put Ireland ahead after 14 minutes, drilling wide from a tight angle after Bulgaria had played themselves into trouble.
Darren Randolph was left in no man's land at the other end just before the half-hour mark, but Todor Nedelev let Ireland off the hook.
Connolly drew a save from Georgi Georgiev as Ireland started the second half brightly, but Bulgaria had the opener four minutes later – Kraev calmly slotting home after latching onto Nedelev's excellent throughball.
With Ireland's hopes fading, Kraev's goal seemed likely to be enough, but there was one final twist.
An outswinging corner from substitute Brady found Duffy, who planted a firm header into the ground and beyond Georgiev to ensure Kenny avoided defeat in his first match.