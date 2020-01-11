Football
Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham: VAR denies Hammers as Wilder celebrates new contract with a win

By Patric Ridge
McBurnie
West Ham were denied a stoppage-time equaliser by VAR as Sheffield United held firm to seal a 1-0 win and move up to fifth place.

London, January 11: Chris Wilder celebrated signing a new contract as his Sheffield United side beat West Ham 1-0 - with Robert Snodgrass denied a last-gasp equaliser by VAR.

Manager Wilder secured a fresh four-and-a-half-year deal with the Blades on Friday.

With the win, his side moved up to fifth place in the Premier League thanks to Oli McBurnie's 53rd-minute goal, which came after David Martin's error.

Snodgrass later squeezed in a stoppage-time finish after being teed up by Declan Rice, only for the goal to be disallowed for handball against Rice after a VAR check, to the dismay of West Ham and manager David Moyes.

West Ham substitute goalkeeper Martin – who replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski early in the first half – paved the way for the home team's winner, with his dreadful pass providing John Fleck with the chance to tee up McBurnie.

West Ham's Sebastien Haller had a goal correctly disallowed for offside before Martin's fine save from Lys Mousset set the stage for a tense finish, which looked to have culminated in joy for the visitors with Snodgrass' late strike.

But West Ham's elation turned to despair as VAR spotted a seemingly accidental handball from Rice as Moyes suffered a first defeat of his second spell in charge.

Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
