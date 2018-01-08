Shillong Lajong eyeing revenge against Indian Arrows

Shillong, Janaury 8: Shillong Lajong FC will be out for revenge when they take on Indian Arrows in the reverse fixture of Hero I-League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday (January 8).
Highlanders @lajongfc will surely have a tough job ahead as they host young guns of India, Indian Arrows at the JLN Stadium in Shillong.#HeroILeague #LAJvARW pic.twitter.com/LhHx8fU5Nj— Hero I-League (@ILeagueOfficial) January 8, 2018
After suffering a humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of the Arrows in their first meeting, the Reds will be heading into the game with renewed determination following their goalless draw against Chennai City FC on Friday.
Having beaten Lajong in their previous encounter, it will be interesting to see how Arrows handle themselves after two back to back losses against Kingfisher East Bengal and NEROCA FC.
On being asked about Lajong's gameplan for Monday's match, coach Bobby Nongbet said, "We'll have to play well and be confident. They're a very good team".
"We should've won Friday's match against Chennai City FC and we need to improve our finishing. We're ready for the match. It's a must-win game for us".
Asked if any changes will be made to Monday's match, Nongbet replied, "We'll have to see what happens."
"We haven't lost any game in the new year and that's an advantage for us. We'll try our best to win the three points from Indian Arrows", said Lajong midfielder Alen Deory.
Arrows coach Luis Norton de Matos said it will be another 'close game' for his team.
"It's always a close game to us. We know that when we play any game in the I-League, we are never favourites as we've a very young team. We don't have any foreign players but we've proved that if we play with the concentration needed we can achieve good results."
"We play the game for the love of the game. We try to play well and get the experience that we need. If we lose a few matches, it's also a good thing for us because we learn from our mistakes," he further added.
Monday's match is looking like it will be a turning point for both the teams as Lajong will be looking forward to wreak vengeance on the young Turks who will fight tooth and nail to come out on top.
(Source: AIFF/Agencies)
I League Kick Off
Shillong Lajong vs Indian Arrows
Live from Shillong at 5.30pm
On Star Sports 2 and Hotstar