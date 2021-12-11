Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shocking! Diego Maradona's missing super expensive stolen Hublot watch found in Assam!

By
Diego Maradona
Diego Maradona

Guwahati, December 11: Football legend Diego Maradona's watch, allegedly stolen in Dubai, was recovered from Assam's Sivasagar district on Saturday (December 11), following which a person was arrested, police said.

The accused person was working as a security guard at a company in Dubai in UAE that was storing the belongings of the late Argentinian footballer, the police officials said.

The accused is suspected to be involved in the theft of a safe in which the limited edition Hublot watch was also kept, Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

After working for a few days at the company, the accused returned to Assam in August, taking leave stating that his father was unwell, he said.

The Assam Police swung into action after the Dubai Police reached out to India with information about the accused, the officer said.

Subsequently, the accused was arrested from his residence at 4 am and the watch was recovered, he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it was an operation involving international coordination between the police forces of the two countries.

Further legal action was being taken against the accused, he added.

Comments

MORE DIEGO MARADONA NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ashes | Brisbane Test highlights
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 12:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments