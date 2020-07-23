Should Liverpool sign this Brazilian star?

Bengaluru, July 23: While most of the top players of South America make their big moves to Europe by the time they turn 21, there have always been a few exceptions to this common phenomenon especially in case of Brazil. And, probably the biggest and most recognised talent in Brazil, who is yet to move to Europe, is none other than Gremio forward Everton Soares.
Yes, we are talking about the player who was chosen as the replacement of Brazil's best player Neymar in the Copa America 2019 squad in absence of the PSG superstar due to injury. He went on to make the Copa being remembered by his name forever as Brazil won their ninth Copa America title.
Following his sensational display at such a massive stage, the 22-year-old has been consistently scouted by the big clubs of Europe and we have seen the 14-time capped Brazil international being linked with a host of clubs especially in England.
Liverpool, in particular, has been mentioned numerous times as the potential destination of the Samba star and reports once again claim that the Reds are looking to make this deal happen this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his attack.
In Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, Liverpool have a deadly attacking trio that has terrorized England and Europe in the last three seasons but what the Reds desperately lack is a player who capable enough to fill in for either of them when they are absent. And, in the high-pressing system
Liverpool usually plays in, Klopp knows that he needs his star trio as fresh as possible but has not many options to rest them. Firmino's unusual lack of goals this season could be a result of this as the Brazilian has seemed to be burnt out occasionally.
With Firmino, Salah and Mane all aged 28, Klopp needs to explore the transfer market in order to find players who would closer to the quality of his gifted front three than the likes of Shaqiri, Origi and Minamino.
Liverpool's rumoured move for Timo Werner from RB Leipzig looked all set to be done during the whole season but the Reds had to see their primary target being snapped up by rivals Chelsea as Liverpool reportedly was not willing to match the German's release clause of €60 million, a figure that seems more than reasonable for a player of Werner's quality. Everton Soares could prove to be a solid option for the Reds in such a scenario provided he comes cheap which is not likely though.
Soares would be a perfect forward for Liverpool thanks to his all-round attacking game. The 24-year-old is most comfortable on the left flank but is quite capable of leading the line as well as shifting to the right-hand side.
Also, he is more than capable of dropping into a number ten role thanks to his excellent eye for a pass and ability on the ball. In Liverpool's fluid attacking system, the Brazilian seems to be a tailor-made player who would not only provide Klopp with an option to rotate his front three but also can make the German shift back to his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation, a system he used at Borussia Dortmund and has also used occasionally at Liverpool.
Soares has been absolutely majestic for Gremio especially in the last three seasons but still remains a possibility that he could even flop at Anfield as the switch from Brazil to England comes with a number of challenges. Whether Klopp and Liverpool are willing to take that risk, that is completely up to them but to be fair, every deal is a risk and Liverpool surely know to take risks.
During Klopp's tenure at the club, they have taken plenty of risks in the transfer market and have been successful in most cases such as Salah, Robertson, Mane and even van Dijk.