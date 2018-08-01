Football

Sime Vrsaljko to join Inter as Atletico Madrid sign Santiago Arias

Posted By: OPTA
Sime Vrsaljko spent two seasons at Atletico
Madrid, August 1: Atletico Madrid have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Inter that will see Sime Vrsaljko join the Serie A club.

Right-back Vrsaljko will head to Italy on an initial one-year loan but Inter have an option to complete a permanent deal for the 26-year-old.

Vrsaljko joins for a reported initial fee of €7million, with that figure rising to €25m when including the purchase price.

The 26-year-old spent two seasons with Atleti and returns to Serie A following his time at Genoa and Sassuolo.

Vrsaljko started six of Croatia's seven World Cup matches this summer, including the final, as the Baltic nation finished runners-up in Russia.

Inter have found a replacement at right-back for Joao Cancelo, who joined Juventus in a €40 million transfer in June.

Meanwhile, Atleti have agreed a fee with PSV to sign Santiago Arias as a replacement on a five-year contract.

Windies won by 7 wickets (DLS Method
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 1, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
