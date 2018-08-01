Sime Vrsaljko to join Inter as Atletico Madrid sign Santiago Arias

Madrid, August 1: Atletico Madrid have confirmed they have agreed a deal with Inter that will see Sime Vrsaljko join the Serie A club.
Right-back Vrsaljko will head to Italy on an initial one-year loan but Inter have an option to complete a permanent deal for the 26-year-old.
Vrsaljko joins for a reported initial fee of €7million, with that figure rising to €25m when including the purchase price.
The 26-year-old spent two seasons with Atleti and returns to Serie A following his time at Genoa and Sassuolo.
.@Vrsaljko will join @inter_en on loan.— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 31, 2018
➡ https://t.co/9ivUa5OqTd#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/4iAPrELkrn
Vrsaljko started six of Croatia's seven World Cup matches this summer, including the final, as the Baltic nation finished runners-up in Russia.
Inter have found a replacement at right-back for Joao Cancelo, who joined Juventus in a €40 million transfer in June.
Meanwhile, Atleti have agreed a fee with PSV to sign Santiago Arias as a replacement on a five-year contract.
We’re delighted to announce an agreement with @psveindhoven over the transfer of @santiagoarias13. Welcome, Santiago!— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 31, 2018
➡ https://t.co/b75Bb18ynG#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/JcdPZV2q9t