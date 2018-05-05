Simeone to watch Europa League final from the stands!

Bengaluru, May 5: Atletico Madrid's temperamental coach Diego Simeone, who watched his team's win over Arsenal in the Europa League second leg semifinal from the stands, will have to do it again for the final against Olympique Marseille after his four-match ban for insulting a match official during last week's first leg semifinal against the Gunners was confirmed by the European game's governing body -- UEFA.
Simeone has already served one match of the ban after watching from the stands on Thursday as Atletico beat Arsenal 1-0 in the second leg to advance to the final, where they will face Marseille.
He was also fined 10,000 euros ($11,942), European soccer's governing body said.
Simeone was sent off early in the first leg at The Emirates Stadium for shouting at French referee Clement Turpin and also pushing the fourth official after Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin was not booked for a foul on Atletico midfielder Koke.
Simeone's temper had already been tested earlier in the game when Atletico defender Sime Vrsaljko was dismissed for two bookings in quick succession.
Simeone has lost his temper on the European stage before, famously charging onto the pitch to berate Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane towards the end of the 2014 Champions League final which Atletico lost 1-4 to Madrid after extra-time.
UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body also fined Atletico 10,000 euros after fans threw objects on the pitch.
Simeone's assistant German 'Mono' Burgos will take the Argentinian's place on the touchline on May 16 at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais Stadium in France, when Atletico will be attempting to win the Europa League for a third time after 2010 and 2012.
The 48-year-old was delighted to see the two-time winners reaching the final of the competition for the third time in a nine-year spell that has also yielded two Champions League finals.
"We're delighted to be there in the final, we've wanted to be back in a final ever since the last one we reached," said Simeone.
"History is made in these kind of games and stadiums need to be fortresses and they are so with big games and big wins like this," he added, via UEFA.
(With inputs from Agencies).
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.