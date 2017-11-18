Simeone, Zidane battle for survival in El derby!

Terrassa (Barcelona), November 18: When Atletico and Real head into Saturday's (November 18) Madrid Derby, it could well shape the futures of their respective managers Diego Simeone and Zinedine Zidane.
The blockbuster 'El Derbi', though only 11 matches in the La Liga is completed, might also be considered as a do-or-die battle for both managers and teams already fighting to catch up with a rampant Barcelona.
It could well be the title eliminator as well, with a win for either teams, potentially recharging their season, while the loser could really be plunged into further crisis.
Barcelona, with 31 points, are leading the table. Second-placed Valencia is four points behind while Zidane's men are third in the standings by virtue of better goal difference of three, though both Real and Atletico are tied on points at 23.
Both Atletico and Real have out-of-form stars or injured figures and they need to be back at their best for the best chance of a victory.
The backbone of Real Cristiano Ronaldo and the fulcrum of Atletico Antoine Griezmann are in need of a boost - their combined total of three La Liga goals this season tells the kind of lean patch, normally the tormentors of their opponents, going through.
A defeat at Atletico's new Wanda Metropolitano stadium will mean a third successive away loss for Los Blancos, having suffered defeat to Girona (La Liga) and Tottenham Hotspur (Champions League) in their previous two trips.
Simeone's side have lost only once in their last 26 matches across all competitions but Los Rojiblancos failed to find the net consistently, scoring once or fewer in 12 of their last 14 matches - eight of which have been ended in a stalemate.
Ronaldo, who scored a hat-trick in the corresponding fixture last year, might be erratic until this season, but would still be the potential weapon for Real. Atletico, with Griezmann struggling, would bank on Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, who has a habit of scoring on the big occasion, to turn the tie in their favour.
Niquez had scored twice in this fixture over the last couple of years, and has also found the net against Barcelona this season.
Saturday is the 20th meeting between the teams since February, 2014, with six wins apiece and seven draws over that period.
Meanwhile, if Barcelona win their game at Leganes, they will be 11 points ahead.
There's plenty to play for on Saturday night. This time, instead of reaching for glory, both Atletico and Real will be playing to save their seasons and more importantly to save their managers.
KICK-OFF
Leganes vs Barcelona, 4.15pm (8.45pm, IST)
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid 8.45pm (1.15am Sunday, IST)