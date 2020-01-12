Football
Lazio break club-record winning streak but Inzaghi not convinced on title bid

By Ryan Benson
Ciro Immobile

Rome, January 12: Simone Inzaghi thinks Lazio are still lacking something that would help them maintain a Serie A title challenge despite setting a new club record with 10 successive league victories on Saturday (January 11).

It was by no means plain-sailing for Lazio as Napoli came to Stadio Olimpico, as the visitors managed to frustrate Inzaghi's men for a long time.

But Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina was robbed by Ciro Immobile in the 82nd minute after failing to release the ball, and the Italy striker subsequently converted for his 20th Serie A goal of the season from the tight angle.

That sealed Lazio a 10th league win in a row, setting a new club record after equalling the previous one in a 2-1 victory at Brescia last weekend.

Lazio remain within touching distance of the top two, though Inzaghi is not putting pressure on his team for a title push.

When asked if Lazio are missing anything, Inzaghi told Sky Sport Italia: "A little, I have to be honest.

"It will take a bit of luck that has been missing in the past few years. We have come close to our objectives before and missed something right at the end, like missing out on the Champions League in the last game.

"I also must be good at involving everyone. I need everyone, we hope everyone is at 100 per cent.

"The club is vigilant and the conversations (about transfers) are daily. We will see if there will be an opportunity to improve, and in that situation we could do something, but these guys have given a lot and January is never easy."

Lazio's winning run began with a 2-1 win at Fiorentina on October 27 and has included wins over Milan, Torino and Juventus, among others.

Story first published: Sunday, January 12, 2020, 3:50 [IST]
