Six Manchester United players Solskjaer wants to sell in Summer

Bengaluru, July 17: Manchester United's squad will be overhauled again in the summer with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer willing to sell a number of fringe players in order to add more fund to the club’s spending power.
The Red Devils main priority in the Summer is believed to be Borussia Dortmund's hotshot Jadon Sancho. But the winger is likely to attain a humongous fee, around £120million. United's most of the reserved transfer fund is likely to be used for him.
But Solskjaer wants to add some more players to his side as well, with the midfield and a centre-back apparently his choice of inclusion. To fund for those moves, the Norway boss reportedly has identified six Manchester United stars who can be sold to raise funds for transfers this summer.
These are the six players that could be on the market this summer:
Alexis Sanchez
Solskjaer is building a team for the future and clearly indicated that Sanchez has no place in it. United are still paying almost €200,000-a-week towards Sanchez’s wages while he remains on loan at Inter Milan. The Italian side is unlikely to sign him permanently but there is no future for him at United as well. United could exercise the option to pay him his off reaching a middle ground or look for buyers in cash-riched China or MLS.
Chris Smalling
Solskjaer is clearly happy with the likes of Bailly, Lindelof and Maguire as his first choices. Smalling, on the other hand clearly wants to avail regular football. Roma are thought to be keen on making it a permanent deal but United's £20m valuation is yet to be matched by them. But a middle ground is likely to be reached ahead of the next season.
Phil Jones
The English defender has just started 2 games this season and that is mostly due to his injury-prone status, and error-prone nature of the game. He has fallen down the pecking order with Solskjaer largely sticking to a familiar back four. The 28-year-old is in his ninth season in United, but he failed to develop his game. But he still could be a handful for midtable Pl sides and apparently his former manager David Moyes wants him at West Ham.
Jesse Lingard
Lingard's dip in form has been enormous in the last two years and given his previous performance, he completely looks a different player right now. The English midfielder consequently has now lost his place under Solskjaer and the sure to move away in Summer. The constant criticism seemed to have affected his game. The player seeking a move to a lower-ranked side away from the limelight could fetch him his old confidence and form back. Several Premier League sides including West Ham, Everton reportedly wants the player.
Diogo Dalot
Despite initially showing promise during Jose Mourinho’s reign Dalot has not been able to develop his game. That is mostly due to his fate with continuous injuries and struggled to make the impact when given the opportunity. United now have an established right-back with Wan Bissaka while youngster Brandon Williams as well Ethan Laird can also fill up the gap in his absence. At such moment, the Red Devils could look to cash in on him till his stakes are high. A parting of the ways could also be a sensible option for club and player as Dalot could play as a first-team right-back on a different side.
Marcos Rojo
Solskajaer has pushed the Argentine away from his side since the start of the season. He had been on loan at Estudiantes until that deal appeared to expire, yet he hasn’t returned. His contract is set to expire in 2021 Earlier Everton and Wolves showed interest on him. He definitely has no future under Solskjaer but United should not be short of suitors. The Argentine still has pretty much football left in him and United could recoup the €12 million fees they paid for him in 2014.