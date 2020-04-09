Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Solidarity gestures of La Liga clubs to fight cornavirus

By
Barcelona
Barcelona has made its facilities available to the Health Department in Catalunya.

Bengaluru, April 9: La Liga clubs have donated medical supplies, made significant financial contributions and promoted various campaigns to combat the menace of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The acts go as far as offering use of stadiums and volunteering to work with medical services.

Every gesture, no matter how small it may seem, is important when fighting a global pandemic.

In the time of coronavirus (COVID-19), it is essential for communities to be pulling in the same direction and to working together, firstly by staying at home and secondly by finding other innovative and thoughtful ways to contribute.

The clubs of La Liga have been quick to rise to the challenge, through a variety of different public health initiatives. From financial donations to the supplying of essential materials or even blood, the football industry has been decisive in its response.

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at the current initiatives of La Liga clubs to battle the pandemic.

Barcelona

Barcelona

The Blaugrana has made its facilities available to the Health Department of the Generalitat de Catalunya, including its stadium and supporting annexes. The Catalan side has also adapted the ‘T'Acompanyem' ("We accompany you") programme which, in collaboration with the Red Cross, takes place at Camp Nou on match days with all those who have mobility problems.

Captain Lionel Messi has also made a significant financial donation to be shared between the Hospital Clínc de Barcelona and various hospital centres in his home country, Argentina.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid

Los Blancos have made an important donation to health services in addition to the financial contribution that the club and its players have made to UNICEF.

In collaboration with Spain's High Sports Council, the club will convert the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium into a centre for the provision of medical supplies that will be handed over to the Spanish health authorities, so that optimal and efficient use of these resources can be made.

Athletic Club Bilbao

Athletic Club Bilbao

Via its Twitter account, the Basque Health Service, Osakidetza, recently confirmed, without revealing specific details, that the Bilbao club have made a valuable contribution through its players and coaches from both the men's and women's teams.

Bilbao has also paid tribute to all the health personnel who work tirelessly in the fight against the coronavirus, illuminating the stadium in blue and projecting a message of thanks in San Mames: "You give your soul for us, thank you very much from the heart", the message reads.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

The health personnel are our team and they need basic protective equipment. They are ours. " This is the message of Diego Simeone, coach of Atletico Madrid, in the charity campaign of the rojiblanca entity #LoDamosTodo led by the coach in support of the club's foundation and the Red Cross.

The objective of this solidarity initiative is to raise funds for the acquisition and distribution of medical equipment for the health workers who are intervening in this crisis.

More LA LIGA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 13:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue