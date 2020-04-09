Solidarity gestures of La Liga clubs to fight cornavirus

Barcelona
The Blaugrana has made its facilities available to the Health Department of the Generalitat de Catalunya, including its stadium and supporting annexes. The Catalan side has also adapted the ‘T'Acompanyem' ("We accompany you") programme which, in collaboration with the Red Cross, takes place at Camp Nou on match days with all those who have mobility problems.
Captain Lionel Messi has also made a significant financial donation to be shared between the Hospital Clínc de Barcelona and various hospital centres in his home country, Argentina.
Real Madrid
Los Blancos have made an important donation to health services in addition to the financial contribution that the club and its players have made to UNICEF.
In collaboration with Spain's High Sports Council, the club will convert the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium into a centre for the provision of medical supplies that will be handed over to the Spanish health authorities, so that optimal and efficient use of these resources can be made.
Athletic Club Bilbao
Via its Twitter account, the Basque Health Service, Osakidetza, recently confirmed, without revealing specific details, that the Bilbao club have made a valuable contribution through its players and coaches from both the men's and women's teams.
Bilbao has also paid tribute to all the health personnel who work tirelessly in the fight against the coronavirus, illuminating the stadium in blue and projecting a message of thanks in San Mames: "You give your soul for us, thank you very much from the heart", the message reads.
Atletico Madrid
The health personnel are our team and they need basic protective equipment. They are ours. " This is the message of Diego Simeone, coach of Atletico Madrid, in the charity campaign of the rojiblanca entity #LoDamosTodo led by the coach in support of the club's foundation and the Red Cross.
The objective of this solidarity initiative is to raise funds for the acquisition and distribution of medical equipment for the health workers who are intervening in this crisis.