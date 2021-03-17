Sony launches #MeriDoosriCountry teaser campaign for Euro

Bengaluru, March 17: The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) which has bagged the broadcast rights in India for the UEFA EURO 2020, starting on June 11, has started its teaser campaign #MeriDoosriCountry to bring fans closer to their teams leading to Europe's premier football competition.
The main purpose of the teaser campaign is to increase conversations with passionate fans and bring out the rivalry between supporters across the country.
#MeriDoosriCountry campaign will give the audiences a chance to exhibit their undying passion for football, as they start supporting their favorite team from Europe at the UEFA EURO's this June.
Which doosri country will be the sambhar to your dosa at #EURO2020?
When European football's most exciting tournament begins, you can catch the entire coverage on Sony TEN 2 & Sony TEN 3
11th June onwards
Through their signature campaign, SPSN aims to draw in the attention of both fans and fringe-viewers to root for their favorite countries with the same passion and intensity as they would support their own country.
This campaign will complement the network's campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2018 and will act as a signature campaign for all international country football tournaments on the network.
To build up interest for the launch of the campaign, SPSN has released four teaser films encapsulating the same fervor, team rivalry and fan banter in a quirky and funny way.
As one of the most celebrated and largest football events, Euro Cup has established itself as one of world football's most exciting competitions.
This edition marks the 60th anniversary of this competition and will feature 24 teams from across Europe.
Fans will get to watch some of the best footballers in the world like Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann, Harry Kane, Toni Kroos, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappè to name a few compete for the coveted title.
Rome's Stadio Olimpico will host the opening match on June 11, while England's national stadium Wembley will stage both semifinals and the final.
The month-long Euro 2020 was rescheduled to this year following the COVID-19 pandemic.