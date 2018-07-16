Southampton set to bid for Liverpool outcast Danny Ings

Bengaluru, July 16: Mark Hughes is considering a cheeky bid to sign Danny Ings from Liverpool and bring him back to his 'home’ - Southampton.
The Saints boss is keen to take the forward back to the place where it all started for him as a youth player.
Liverpool want £20million for Ings whom they bought from Burnley for just £6.5m in 2015.
The one-cap England star is also fancied by Crystal Palace, but Southampton are willing to pay around half of the £20m asking price with extras on appearances.
Ings has had an injury-cursed spell at the Kop and they may be open to a deal that takes his past problems into account.
But Southampton have charged Liverpool top rate for the players who headed to Merseyside in recent years, so that makes negotiations awkward.
Especially the saga of Virgil van Dijk last season has made the relationship between the two clubs a lot bitter.
The Saints blocked the Dutchman's move to Liverpool in the summer and eventually agreed on a world record £75m fee in winter but that cost Liverpool dearly in the first half of the season.
Liverpool officials are still furious with the Saints which makes Ings' move to the south coast club a lot harder.
Liverpool are expected to make a few more big signings this summer after the arrivals of Keita, Fabinho and Shaqiri, and Ings' move could help them add a few more.
The signing of Ings would open the door for Sam Gallagher heading out of St Mary’s again to get first-team action.
The striker, 22, who spent last season at Birmingham, is wanted by Sheffield United and Blackburn on loan.
Blades and Rovers could struggle to meet his £24,000-a-wages, so a loan would have to be subsidised.
Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to snap up the 'new Jordan Henderson’ from Sunderland, teenage starlet Luca Stephenson.
The talented midfielder, 15, will go for around £500,000 and the Reds are willing to match the demands of the Black Cats.
