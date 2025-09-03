English Edition
Spain Must Prove Their Worth For World Cup Qualification, Dean Huijsen Asserts

Dean Huijsen stresses that Spain needs to validate their qualification for the 2026 World Cup despite their recent European Championship win. With tough matches ahead, he insists they cannot underestimate their opponents.

By

Dean Huijsen emphasises that Spain must demonstrate their worthiness for the 2026 World Cup, despite their 2024 Euros victory. Spain secured their third European Championship since 2008, with standout performances from Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Pedri. Huijsen joined Luis de la Fuente's squad after a remarkable season with Bournemouth.

Spain's journey to the World Cup begins with challenging away matches against Bulgaria and Turkiye. Huijsen cautions against complacency, stating, "We can't take a win for granted because these are two tough away games." He remains confident in Spain's ability to qualify, saying, "We have to prove we deserve to qualify, and I think we will."

Huijsen: Spain Must Prove World Cup Worth

Huijsen recently transferred to Real Madrid in May. During his time at Bournemouth last season, he led players born in or after 2005 in the Premier League by attempting 1,601 passes and completing 1,348 of them. Additionally, he made the most progressive carries with a total of 276.

Following their European Championship success, Spain had a strong Nations League campaign but fell short against Portugal in the final on penalties. Head coach De la Fuente shares Huijsen's cautious outlook on the upcoming qualifiers. He remarked on the challenges ahead: "This is a qualifying campaign, and it is very difficult," highlighting Italy's recent World Cup absences as a reminder of the competition's unpredictability.

The upcoming match against Bulgaria marks Spain's first encounter with them since 2002 and their inaugural match on Bulgarian soil. De la Fuente stresses the importance of focusing on each step of qualification: "There are a lot of steps to take before getting near the final. Let's focus on getting there and get the job done."

Story first published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 20:26 [IST]
