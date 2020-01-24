Spurs eye Hakan Calhanoglu to replace Christian Eriksen

Bengaluru, January 24: Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing AC Milan playmaker Hakan Calhanoglu as a potential replacement of Christian Eriksen who is edging closer to a move to Inter Milan.
Calhanoglu is having a tough time this season with the Serie A club. He has started almost every game for the Rossoneri since the arrival of head coach Stefano Pioli in October, however, his future at the club appears to be far from certain because of his indifferent form.
He has started in 18 matches, scoring just twice and providing one assist in what has been a largely disappointing campaign.
Milan are not keen to retain him for longer and would allow the player to leave in January. The Turkish international also sees a move away from Milan as the best way for him to stake his claim for a place in the national team's starting XI at Euro 2020.
Spurs are likely to gain £20m from the sale of Eriksen and they are willing to spend that figure to bring Calhanoglu to north London.
Would Calhanoglu improve the side?
Calhanoglu's addition to Spurs could be a welcome move, given they need forwards after the long injury to Harry Kane. But at a bargain £17m fee, he should be a good option to look at especially because they are likely to get a similar fee for Eriksen.
Calhanoglu is widely regarded as one of the most gifted set-piece takers in world football and Jose Mourinho could do well with someone of that calibre in their ranks.