Spurs in advanced talks with England prodigy

Kolkata, August 2: Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly pushing ahead with their move for Jack Grealish.
Reports in England claim that Spurs are in 'advanced talks' to sign the Aston Villa star and will offer around £20million for the England youth international.
Reports claim that Grealish would like to speak to Spurs but will not demand to leave his boyhood club.
But, Villa are out of financial trouble and the Championship club's new owners have told Steve Bruce his stars are no longer up for sale which means that they are likely to hardball with their best player.
The Midlands club value Grealish at around £35-40m, around double the amount Spurs are willing to pay.
Any offer from the North Londoners is likely to include major add-ons for the 22-year-old playmaker who has a huge potential.
Spurs, who also want Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha in a cut-price deal, are yet to make a signing in the window, but have been monitoring Grealish's situation all summer.
Villa's defeat to Fulham in the play-off final left them in financial disarray after years of overspending and parachute payments running dry.
Financial Fair Play rules mean the Villans still need to find £45m in player sales and wage cuts over the next year.
But boss Bruce insists that billionaire owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens have told him the likes of Grealish and James Chester will not be sold on the cheap.
Bruce revealed: "The one thing that the new owners have said it that nobody is for sale. That's music to my ears. We don't want to lose our best players."
Spurs have had a very quite transfer window so far. They are yet to sign a single player but also have not lost any of their star players even though it was expected that they might sell a few of their high-profile players like Toby Alderweireld.