Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spurs sack Pochettino: Lineker says Tottenham will not find a better manager

By Christopher Devine
Mauricio Pochettino

London, November 20: Former Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker says the club will not find a better manager than Mauricio Pochettino, after the Argentinian was relieved of his duties.

Spurs confirmed the departure of Pochettino, along with his coaching staff Jesus Perez, Miguel D'Agostino and Antoni Jimenez, in a club statement on Tuesday (November 19).

The news comes after Tottenham made a dismal start to the 2019-20 season, winning just three of their first 12 Premier League games and suffering a humiliating 7-2 home defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Tottenham sack Mauricio Pochettino

Yet although he was unable to win a trophy during his five-and-a-half-year stint in north London, Pochettino's standing remained high after he guided Spurs to four successive top-four finishes and last season's Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

In a tweet, Lineker wrote: "Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked by @SpursOfficial. He helped the club to punch massively above their weight for years. Good luck with finding a better replacement....ain't gonna happen."

Spurs' next game is at West Ham on Saturday (November 23). They are 14th in the Premier League, 11 points adrift of the final Champions League qualification place.

More MAURICIO POCHETTINO News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue