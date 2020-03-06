Spurs star eyes Manchester United move

Kolkata, March 6: It has been a very difficult season for England skipper Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur. The 26-year-old is now facing a race against time to become fit for the Euro 2020 to take place in June having been sidelined since New Years’ Day with a torn hamstring tendon.
He also had to deal with a big decision made by Spurs to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino who was much beyond a manager for Kane.
It is rumuored that Kane was not happy with Spurs' decision to part ways with Pochettino and appoint Mourinho.
And, Mourinho's brand of football at the north London club has also made Kane consider his own future at the club. It is believed that if Spurs fail to achieve a top four place, Kane could be on his way out of the club.
As per reports in England, Kane's preferred destination is Manchester United which certainly comes as a big surprise. With the quality Kane has at his disposal, he would get into any team in the world including the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Juventus or Real Madrid.
Kane is happy at the progress Manchester United have made under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and he reckons that he could achieve more at Old Trafford rather than staying at Spurs.
United could sell Paul Pogba in the summer and recent reports suggest that David De Gea could also be cashed in to fund a mega transfer window. And, with that kind of cash in their hands, Kane should be one their priority targets for the summer.