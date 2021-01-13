Spurs want Bundesliga attacker, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Jan 13: If reports in England are to be believed, Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur are chasing the signature of VFB Stuttgart winger Nicolas Gonzalez as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his attack.
The 22-year-old has caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe including the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan in Italy as well as Atletico Madrid in Spain but it is believed that Spurs are looking to take the first initiative.
However, they know that landing the 22-year-old could prove to be difficult in January and they are prepared to wait until summer.
Spurs do have plenty of options in the wide areas right now but apart from Son Heung-Min, no one has been able to produce consistent results. Lucas Moura, Erik Lamela, Steven Bergwijn and on loan Gareth Bale are all quality players but none of them is consistent enough. There is certainly a room for upgrade and Jose Mourinho is reportedly looking to do exactly that with the signing of Argentine international Nicolas Gonzalez.
Gonzalez is a pretty versatile player who can play anywhere in the attacking third. While he has mostly featured up front as a number nine for Stuttgart this season, he is equally capable on either flank. With Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min at Mourinho's disposal who are most comfortable up front and as a left winger respectively, Gonzalez is most likely to be deployed on the right flank if he makes his move to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and thanks to his excellent technical abilities, bags of pace and ability to drift inside, he can cause a havoc from the wide right with his favoured left foot.
Gonzalez has been thoroughly impressive for Stuttgart this season and was the key man for them last season too as the club made their way back to the top tier of German football. He scored eight goals in nine games following the enforced break last season to help fire Stuttgart back into the German top-flight and scored a total of 15 goals in 29 games throughout the campaign. And, he has managed to keep up his strong run of form in the Bundesliga as well having scored five goals while providing two assists in 10 Bundesliga outings.
Gonzalez has everything in his locker to become a top class attacker. He is pacey, dynamic and his movement is also top notch. Also, thanks to his versatility, he is likely to thrive in any system and under all types of managers. Just 22 years of age, the Argentine has plenty of time in his hand to grow and could become one of the first names in the Spurs team sheet if he moves to North London. Also, it is believed that Stuttgart are willing to do business for a fee of around £27 million which is not too much for someone of his quality and potential.