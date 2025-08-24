Ahammed Imran: The Titan of Thrissur who has lit up KCL 2025

Football St. Pauli Stuns Borussia Dortmund With Late Comeback In Bundesliga Opener In an unexpected turn of events, Borussia Dortmund drew 3-3 against St. Pauli after leading by two goals in their Bundesliga opener. Key moments included a missed penalty and a late equaliser from St. Pauli's captain. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 1:25 [IST]

In an intense Bundesliga opener, Borussia Dortmund squandered a two-goal lead, ending in a 3-3 draw against St. Pauli. The match at Millerntor-Stadion saw Dortmund's Filippo Mane sent off near the end, allowing St. Pauli to stage a comeback with goals from Danel Sinani and Eric Smith.

Niko Kovac's team initially took the lead in the 34th minute through Serhou Guirassy's header. However, Guirassy missed a penalty shortly after, missing the chance to extend Dortmund's advantage. This miss proved costly as Andreas Hountondji equalised for St. Pauli five minutes into the second half.

Dortmund quickly regained their lead when Waldemar Anton's deflected shot found the bottom right corner. Julian Brandt then controlled Pascal Gross' pass to give Dortmund a two-goal cushion. Despite this, St. Pauli was awarded a penalty after Abdoulie Ceesay was fouled by Mane, who received a red card.

Sinani converted the penalty, narrowing the gap before Smith's late strike secured a point for St. Pauli. The result marked the first time in ten years that Dortmund failed to win their opening Bundesliga match.

Despite missing his penalty, Guirassy has been instrumental for Dortmund recently. He has directly contributed to eight goals in his last six top-flight matches, scoring seven and assisting one.

Statistical Insights

The game statistics revealed missed chances for Dortmund, who had an expected goals (xG) tally of 1.42 from eight shots compared to St. Pauli’s xG of 1.27 from eleven attempts.

This thrilling encounter highlighted both teams' resilience and determination on the field, setting an exciting tone for the rest of the Bundesliga season.