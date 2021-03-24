Star Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic facing contract standoff - Five top sides that are linked with him

Bengaluru, March 24: Fiorentina's high-flying striker Dusan Vlahovic could emerge as a hot cake for as many as five sides this summer after facing a contract stalemate with the Italian side.
The 21-year-old Serbian has been one of the best young strikers in the league and apparently has demanded a new contract worth six times his current salary.
Fiorentina is prepared to triple his wage from the current €400,000 a year to €1.2m. But as per the latest understanding, he wants at least €2.5m/year now. With the Serie A side still puzzled over offering him the said amount, a number of top clubs are now taking an interest in his situation and could line-up a summer move.
Vlahovic's brilliant form this season
The 21-year-old has marshalled his way to the front of the queue as Serie A’s best young striker ever since Cesare Prandelli took over. Leading the line impressively for La Viola this summer, he has scored 12 goals and bagged two assists in all competition so far- a goal/assist every 156.5 minutes.
Playing Style
The 6’3″ striker has the physical build and quality to be a target man, which he plays to great effect. Though he is not fully inactive upfront and does not only play that role. He loves to roam around in the wings as well and across the front line to receive and hold the ball linking up with other attackers besides him.
Clubs Linked
AC Milan, As Roma, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham and West Ham all have reportedly enquired about the forward who could be available for a fee between €50m to €60m.
Milan are after a young centre-forward who can play as a back-up to Zlatan Ibrahimovic but can slowly develop under his wing before eventually taking over. Dortmund are also keeping an eye on him as they see him as an ideal replacement for Erling Braut Haaland.
Spurs too are keeping an eye on him considering concern over star forward Harry Kane's future while West Ham are also said to be in the queue as they search for a striker following the departure of Sebastien Haller to Ajax in January.