Statistics validate that Jan Oblak is the world's best goalkeeper

Bengaluru, April 15: Since signing for Atletico Madrid, goalkeeper Jan Oblak has only gone strength to strength establishing himself as arguably one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
The former Benfica shot-stopper arrived at Madrid as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois but with the tag of the most expensive goalkeeper of La Liga in a €16million deal.
Although he did not break into the team promptly but after displacing Miguel Angel Moya in March 2015 he never had to look back. Four years since his debut The Slovenian shot-stopper continues to rise as the tide goes out and the opinion is supported by a considerable amount of evidence.
Below are some of the stats from his Atletico days which suggest why he has been labelled one of the best if not the best keeper presently in the world:
1) Since his debut for Atletico Madrid, no keeper has kept more clean sheets than Oblak in Spain. In 180 La Liga appearances, the 27-year-old has conceded just 115 goals and kept 99 clean sheets. Overall he has kept 133 clean sheets in 245 appearances, conceding just 168 goals. He concedes a goal just once every 131.75 minutes for Simeone's side.
2) No goalkeeper in Spain had ever won the La Liga’s Best Goalkeeper award on four occasions. For the last four years, Oblak has won it continuously and it could be the same case this season also.
3) Oblak has the second-highest clean-sheet ratio in Europe with a clean sheet in 54% of his appearances in the European Cup, only topped by former Milan stopper, Sebastiano Rossi.
4) Oblak incredibly has saved 431 of the 537 shots on target he has faced. His overall 80.2% save percentage is highest among any goalkeeper since 2014.
5) He has a 54% clean-sheet ratio in Champions league with 27 clean sheets in 50 matches which put him 11th on the all-time list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in tournament history.
6) Oblak has managed to be the keeper with most clean sheets in Atletico history when he kept a clean sheet against Villareal. He overtook their legend Abel Resino's 95 clean sheets record in only 163 games - an astonishing 80 games fewer than the retired keeper.