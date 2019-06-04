Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

He's an incredible role model - Gerrard proud of Liverpool successor Henderson

By
Jordan Henderson
Fourteen years after captaining Liverpool to Champions League success, Steven Gerrard was delighted to see Jordan Henderson do the same.

London, June 4: Steven Gerrard says he felt a deep sense of pride and kinship in seeing "selfless" successor Jordan Henderson lead Liverpool to Champions League glory.

Reds great Gerrard watched on as the club he captained for over a decade battled to a 2-0 defeat of Premier League rivals Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

It was the sixth time the Anfield side have been crowned European champions and the first since the famous Gerrard-inspired comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

1
1055704

Sunderland product Henderson inherited the armband 10 years later and fittingly celebrated at the Wanda Metropolitano in front of his former team-mate and mentor.

" proud that Liverpool were back at the top of European football and especially proud of Jordan because I know how hard he works," Gerrard wrote in a column for The Times.

"I know the sacrifices he has made, the pressure and scrutiny he has been under.

"If I had to name someone I regarded as the ultimate professional, Jordan would be right at the top of the list. He is immaculate in the way he lives his life.

"Some people don't see the stuff behind the scenes, the gym work, the way he eats, but he is someone who is an incredible role model."

Henderson had to compete for his position earlier this term and capped a commendable return to prominence with a 90-minute performance as Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi combined to sink Spurs.

Criticism has often followed the 28-year-old England international on Merseyside, but Gerrard believes he has done well under the "magnified" pressure of captaining Liverpool.

"Scrutiny will always be there whether you are a player, a coach or a manager," he said.

"Jordan has had his fair share, but he handles it well and the best thing to do is let your football do the talking.

"That is what he has done. That is what he will continue to do."

More JORDAN HENDERSON News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 7 - June 4 2019, 03:00 PM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue