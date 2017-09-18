Stuttgart captain Christian Gentner suffers horror injury on pitch

New Delhi, Sep 18: Stuttgart skipper Christian Gentner has suffered a life threating injury on Saturday during their 1-0 victory against Wolfsburg.
Gentner was struck in the head Koen Casteels' knee as the Wolfsburg goalkeeper turned out to clear a high ball in the latter half of the game.
The player immediately left unconscious after the challenge and play were suspended as the injured Gentner received treatment on the pitch before he was taken off on a stretcher.
The nasty crash reportedly constrained Gentner to swallow his tongue and left him unconscious and writhing on the pitch but the quick thinking of the club's medical team on the pitch prevented any tragedy and the 32-year-old is now believed to be completely normal.
The later reports have shown that the Stuttgart captain has broken his lower and lateral eye socket, nose and upper jaw in the side's Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg on Saturday however, is expected to make a full recovery.
Stuttgart sporting director Michael Reschke said on the club's website: "It's a cruel blow for Gente, his family and for us. The most important news though is that he will make a full recovery.
"We will give Christian all the time he needs to get fully fit again. Finally, we are delighted that we will have our captain back on board again. Christian is enormously important for us both on, as well as off, the pitch.
"In the four Bundesliga games we've played thus far, he has impressively proven his exceptional qualities."
The club said: "VfB wish our captain and his family all the very best and all the strength they need over the coming days and weeks. We hope you make a speedy recovery and are back amongst your teammates again soon."