Sunil Chhetri tests COVID-19 positive, likely to miss friendlies against Oman and UAE

Bengaluru, March 11: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, literally ruling him out of the ensuing international friendlies against Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
The matches to be held in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively come in the light of India's preparations for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers to be held in June.
The Bengaluru FC talisman took to social media to post the update and said that he is feeling better now.
"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon," Chhetri tweeted from his official handle.
In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon. No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always.— Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) March 11, 2021
"No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always," he added.
The 36-year-old was competing in the Indian Super League (ISL) till last month in Goa in a bio-secure bubble. His campaign got over prematurely as BFC failed to make it to the semifinal play-offs.
However, there was plenty to rejoice for Chhetri as during the ISL tie against FC Goa, he scored his landmark 100th goal in BFC colours.
ISL 2020-21 feature: Yet another feather in Sunil Chhetri's cap
Chhetri is also the highest Indian goal-scorer in the history of the ISL with 47 goals from 94 games.
As part of the preparation for the two matches against Oman and UAE, the Igor Stimac-coached national team is scheduled to assemble for a preparatory camp in Dubai from March 15.
India last played an international match in November 2019, in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Afghanistan (in Tajikistan) and Oman (in Muscat).
Youngsters raring to against Oman and UAE
Chhetri's men are already out of contention for a berth for Qatar 2022.
However, the Blue Tigers are very much in the fray for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 to be held in China.
(With PTI inputs)