Sunil Chhetri Total International Goals: Record, Stats, Jersey Number, Honours and Awards List

Sunil Chhetri Profile
Date of Birth: 3 August 1984
Place of birth: Secunderabad, Telangana
Age: 37
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
International Debut: 2005
Jersey Number: 11
International Goals: 84 goals in 129 matches
Sunil Chhetri Awards
2011 - Arjuna Award
2019 - Padma Shri Award
2021 - Khel Ratna Award
Sunil Chhetri Individual Honours
|Award
|Year(s)
|AIFF Player of the Year
|2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018–19
|FPAI Indian Player of the Year
|2009, 2018, 2019
|SAFF Championship Player of the Tournament
|2011, 2015, 2021
|SAFF Championship Top Scorer
|2011, 2021
|Hero of the Intercontinental Cup
|2018
Sunil Chhetri Honours With Country
|Award
|Year(s)
|AFC Challenge Cup
|2008
|SAFF Championship
|2011, 2015, 2021
|Nehru Cup
|2007, 2009, 2012
|Intercontinental Cup
|2017, 2018
Sunil Chhetri Records
129 - Most appearances for India
84 - Highest international goals by an Indian
19 - Most goals by an Indian players in AFC Competitions
6 times - AIFF Player of the Year
3 - Most hat-tricks for India
AFC Cup All-time XI (The Strikers) Inductee in 2021
Sunil Chhetri International Goals Break-up
|Competiton/Tournament
|Appearances
|Goals
|SAFF Championship
|22
|18
|Friendlies
|35
|17
|Intercontinental Cup (Friendly tournament)
|7
|11
|FIFA World Cup qualifiers
|19
|9
|Nehru Cup (Friendly tournament)
|14
|9
|AFC Asian Cup qualifiers
|12
|8
|AFC Challenge Cup
|8
|4
|AFC Asian Cup
|5
|4
|AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers
|6
|3
|King's Cup (Friendly tournament)
|1
|1
Sunil Chhetri International Goals Versus Teams
|Against
|Appearance(s)
|Goal(s)
|Maldives
|6
|8
|Nepal
|12
|8
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|6
|Bangladesh
|5
|6
|Cambodia
|3
|5
|Tajikistan
|5
|5
|Kenya
|2
|4
|Afghanistan
|7
|4
|Kyrgyz Republic
|3
|3
|Myanmar
|4
|3
|Bhutan
|2
|3
|Vietnam
|1
|3
|Guam
|3
|3
|Syria
|6
|2
|Lebanon
|3
|2
|Malaysia
|3
|2
|Oman
|5
|2
|Thailand
|3
|2
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|Bahrain
|2
|1
|South Korea
|1
|1
|Pakistan
|6
|1
|Cameroon
|1
|1
|Philippines
|2
|1
|Palestine
|2
|1
|Puerto Rico
|1
|1
|Macao
|2
|1
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|Curacao
|1
|1
|Hong Kong
|1
|1
|South Korea
|2
|1
|Total
|129
|84
Top 15 players with most goals in international football
|Ranking
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|Appearances
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|117
|189
|2
|Alie Daei
|Iran
|109
|148
|3
|Mokhtar Dahari
|Malaysia
|89
|142
|4
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|86
|162
|5
|Ferenc Puskas
|Hungary
|84
|89
|Sunil Chhetri
|India
|84
|129
|7
|Ali Mabkhout
|UAE
|80
|107
|8
|Godfrey Chitalu
|Zambia
|79
|111
|9
|Hussein Saeed
|Iraq
|78
|136
|10
|Pele
|Brazil
|77
|92
|11
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|76
|132
|12
|Sandor Kocsis
|Hungary
|75
|68
|Kunishige Kamamoto
|Japan
|75
|76
|Bashar Abdullah
|Kuwait
|75
|134
|15
|Neymar
|Brazil
|74
|119