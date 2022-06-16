Football
Sunil Chhetri Total International Goals: Record, Stats, Jersey Number, Honours and Awards List

India's talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri has taken his international goal tally to 84 in 129 appearances, two behind fourth-placed Argentina star Lionel Messi in the list for most international goals scored by a player.

Chhetri, who made his international debut in 2005, is regarded as one of the greatest ever footballers of India, having made the most appearances and also being the all-time top goal-scorer for the country.

Chhetri is only behind Messi (86 goals in 162 appearances) and leader Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo (117 goals in 189 appearances) in the list for players with most goals for their national team among active players.

With his latest goal, Chhetri also went level with Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas in fifth place for all-time most international goals by a player. 12 out of his 84 goals have been scored via penalties and he has scored the most against Nepal and Maldives.

In June 2005, following his success in the under-20 team, Chhetri announced his international arrival with a goal against arch-rivals Pakistan and since then went on to become the first Indian to make the top 10 international goalscorers list.

Chhetri has also scored more than 140 goals for the clubs he has represented over the years, including Bengaluru FC, Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mumbai City FC among others.

The Indian football great has also had stints abroad with Kansas City Wizards in 2010 and the Sporting Club Portugal in 2012-13.

Chhetri has won many individual awards alongside some awards with club and country throughout his career. Now, here we take a look at Chhetri's stats, record, awards and numbers for the Indian national team:

Sunil Chhetri Profile

Date of Birth: 3 August 1984

Place of birth: Secunderabad, Telangana

Age: 37

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

International Debut: 2005

Jersey Number: 11

International Goals: 84 goals in 129 matches

Sunil Chhetri Awards

2011 - Arjuna Award

2019 - Padma Shri Award

2021 - Khel Ratna Award

Sunil Chhetri Individual Honours

Award Year(s)
AIFF Player of the Year 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018–19
FPAI Indian Player of the Year 2009, 2018, 2019
SAFF Championship Player of the Tournament 2011, 2015, 2021
SAFF Championship Top Scorer 2011, 2021
Hero of the Intercontinental Cup 2018
Sunil Chhetri Honours With Country

Award Year(s)
AFC Challenge Cup 2008
SAFF Championship 2011, 2015, 2021
Nehru Cup 2007, 2009, 2012
Intercontinental Cup 2017, 2018
Sunil Chhetri Records

129 - Most appearances for India

84 - Highest international goals by an Indian

19 - Most goals by an Indian players in AFC Competitions

6 times - AIFF Player of the Year

3 - Most hat-tricks for India

AFC Cup All-time XI (The Strikers) Inductee in 2021

Sunil Chhetri International Goals Break-up

Competiton/Tournament Appearances Goals
SAFF Championship 22 18
Friendlies 35 17
Intercontinental Cup (Friendly tournament) 7 11
FIFA World Cup qualifiers 19 9
Nehru Cup (Friendly tournament) 14 9
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers 12 8
AFC Challenge Cup 8 4
AFC Asian Cup 5 4
AFC Challenge Cup qualifiers 6 3
King's Cup (Friendly tournament) 1 1
Sunil Chhetri International Goals Versus Teams

Against Appearance(s) Goal(s)
Maldives 6 8
Nepal 12 8
Chinese Taipei 5 6
Bangladesh 5 6
Cambodia 3 5
Tajikistan 5 5
Kenya 2 4
Afghanistan 7 4
Kyrgyz Republic 3 3
Myanmar 4 3
Bhutan 2 3
Vietnam 1 3
Guam 3 3
Syria 6 2
Lebanon 3 2
Malaysia 3 2
Oman 5 2
Thailand 3 2
Sri Lanka 3 1
Bahrain 2 1
South Korea 1 1
Pakistan 6 1
Cameroon 1 1
Philippines 2 1
Palestine 2 1
Puerto Rico 1 1
Macao 2 1
New Zealand 1 1
Curacao 1 1
Hong Kong 1 1
South Korea 2 1
Total 129 84
Top 15 players with most goals in international football

Ranking Player Country Goals Appearances
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 117 189
2 Alie Daei Iran 109 148
3 Mokhtar Dahari Malaysia 89 142
4 Lionel Messi Argentina 86 162
5 Ferenc Puskas Hungary 84 89
Sunil Chhetri India 84 129
7 Ali Mabkhout UAE 80 107
8 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 79 111
9 Hussein Saeed Iraq 78 136
10 Pele Brazil 77 92
11 Robert Lewandowski Poland 76 132
12 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 75 68
Kunishige Kamamoto Japan 75 76
Bashar Abdullah Kuwait 75 134
15 Neymar Brazil 74 119
