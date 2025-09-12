Football Super Cup: AIFF confirms12 ISL teams agree to Participate, One Team withdraw - Check Full List! By MyKhel Staff Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 22:02 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The upcoming Super Cup football tournament will serve as the curtain-raiser for Indian football this season, with all Indian Super League (ISL) clubs except Odisha FC confirming participation. The tournament, usually played at the end of the season, is being shifted to October to address the current delay in the ISL, which is now expected to begin in December.

The Super Cup, which is generally played in Bhubaneswar, will see an issue as the home team Odisha FC are not going to participate in the tournament. Amid this, the venue for this season's Super Cup is not yet confirmed.

An AIFF official confirmed to PTI that out of the 13 ISL teams, 12 have agreed to join, with final confirmations awaited. The 16-team event will also feature at least three I-League sides, with scope for more if any ISL club withdraws. The competition will run from October 25 to November 22 in multiple phases.

"Except Odisha FC, all the other 12 clubs of the ISL have agreed to take part in the Super Cup. We have asked them again to confirm in another couple of days. After that we will finalise the tournament," an AIFF official told PTI.

Super Cup winners to get ACL 2 Access

To add incentive, the Super Cup champions will earn a spot in the AFC Champions League 2 play-off for the 2026-27 season, provided they hold the mandatory Premier 1 License. If the club falls short at the ACL 2 play-off stage, they will still be guaranteed a berth in the AFC Challenge League (ACGL) group stage, ensuring consistent continental representation.

In the ongoing season, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and FC Goa are playing in the 2nd tier of Asian continental football.

ISL Clubs Participating in Super Cup 2025

Mohun Bagan SG, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Punjab FC, Mohammedan

ISL Club Not Participating in Super Cup 2025

Odisha FC

I-League Representation

At least 3 I-League clubs will feature, with the number rising in case of any ISL withdrawal. The names are yet to be decided but Inter Kashi and Churchill Brothers both are expected to play part in the Super Cup.